iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $74.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.92.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

