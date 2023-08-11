iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 90.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

QUAL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,550 shares. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.98.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.