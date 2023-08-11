iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:PABU – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.04 and last traded at $49.05. 6,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 39,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of -1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0907 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI USA ETF (PABU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large- and mid-cap stocks selected and weighted based on ESG criteria that is compatible with the Paris Climate Agreement and carbon reduction goals.

