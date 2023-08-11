iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,716 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.31% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $153,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% in the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IWD stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,548. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.85. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

