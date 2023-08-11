iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Stock Position Cut by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

IYE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,187. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

