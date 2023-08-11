iSun’s (ISUN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of iSun from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday.

iSun Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISUN opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. iSun has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.63.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. iSun had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that iSun will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iSun

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISUN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iSun in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iSun by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iSun in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iSun in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in iSun by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iSun Company Profile

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

Further Reading

