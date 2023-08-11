ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 135.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,044 shares during the quarter. ITT makes up 0.7% of GW&K Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.03% of ITT worth $73,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in ITT by 449.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $43,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $98.51. The company had a trading volume of 483,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,101. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

