Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.25.7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.34. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.25-$7.45 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.68. 577,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,572. Jacobs Solutions has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $137.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average of $118.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,441,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

