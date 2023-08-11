Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

JBI stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $12.24.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 348,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

