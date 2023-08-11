Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $270.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Janus International Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

JBI traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 1,350,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,674. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.85. Janus International Group has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $12.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

In other Janus International Group news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 671.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

