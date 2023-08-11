Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Capital One Financial

Research analysts at Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price points to a potential upside of 396.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.37.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.80.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $382,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,320,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 505.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 166,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $253,000.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

