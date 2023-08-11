JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys 380 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $94.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average is $94.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

