JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 184,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,467 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $458,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 474,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.7% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 762,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,938,000 after buying an additional 418,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 832.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 42,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $96.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $103.63.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

