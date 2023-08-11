Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $21.95 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nimish P. Shah purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

