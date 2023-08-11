Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to “Hold”

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

NASDAQ INFN traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,813,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $916.02 million, a P/E ratio of -102.25 and a beta of 1.43. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Infinera by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Infinera by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Infinera by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,263,000 after purchasing an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Infinera in the first quarter worth $89,000.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

