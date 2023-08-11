Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 689 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $68,920.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,849.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.44. 138,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,230. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.25. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $77.67 and a one year high of $143.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.33. Medifast had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Medifast

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MED shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Medifast from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

