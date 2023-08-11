Jeffrey Z. Mann Buys 4,700 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Stock

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann acquired 4,700 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $101,849.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 55,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Embecta had a net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Embecta by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Embecta by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Embecta by 493.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Embecta during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 853.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

