Jennifer Newstead Sells 711 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $223,844.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total transaction of $211,907.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total transaction of $206,997.40.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $201,243.06.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $305.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 653,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $187,590,000 after buying an additional 60,326 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $6,713,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,030,561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $582,731,000 after buying an additional 127,097 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 38.8% in the second quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 185,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,123,000 after buying an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 90,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,109,000 after buying an additional 10,987 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on META. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

