JMP Securities Lowers Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target to $42.00

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 115.16% from the company’s current price.

VRDN has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.93, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $852.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.39% and a negative net margin of 13,462.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In other news, insider Lara Meisner sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $45,393.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,597.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,643 shares of company stock valued at $121,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.