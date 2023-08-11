Joystick (JOY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $15.16

Joystick (JOY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Joystick has a market capitalization of $662,212.98 and $15.16 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00017545 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,392.51 or 1.00050843 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0031534 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

