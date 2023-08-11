JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MSGE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.71.

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $40.81.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 369,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,460,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,883,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 46.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 71.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

