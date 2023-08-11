JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $186.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $181.00 to $186.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.54.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.32. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

