JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY) to Neutral

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Siemens Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Siemens Energy Stock Performance

Siemens Energy Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS SMNEY opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $26.44.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

