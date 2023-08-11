JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target to $46.00

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NYT. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.53. New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $590.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Institutional Trading of New York Times

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,866 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 16,960.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,782,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New York Times by 31.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP purchased a new position in New York Times in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,337,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

