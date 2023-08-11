JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) traded up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 42,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 20,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

JZR Gold Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$13.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.55.

About JZR Gold

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

