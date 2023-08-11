Karora Resources (KRR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.04). Karora Resources had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of C$96.81 million for the quarter.

Get Karora Resources alerts:

Karora Resources Price Performance

Shares of KRR stock opened at C$4.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$5.71. The company has a market cap of C$750.45 million, a P/E ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$7.50 price target on Karora Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Eight Capital set a C$7.00 target price on Karora Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRR

Karora Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Karora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.