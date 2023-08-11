KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,532 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $21,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $287.52. 76,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,292. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.20. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $213.73 and a 52-week high of $297.45.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

