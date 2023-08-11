KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,230 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 94,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 759,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 97,470 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.52. 21,446,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,849,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

