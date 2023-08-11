KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2,882.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,765,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $521.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $538.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $455.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.40.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,823,810 shares in the company, valued at $52,805,462,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 204,409 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.74, for a total transaction of $107,057,169.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,823,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,805,462,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 772,663 shares of company stock worth $365,372,076. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

