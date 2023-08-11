KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 715.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Masimo by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Masimo by 629.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Masimo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.98. The company had a trading volume of 443,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average of $165.03. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $105.50 and a 52-week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24). Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Profile

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.