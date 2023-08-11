KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 92,929 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 585.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,929 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,199,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,548,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,898.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after buying an additional 1,009,970 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 300.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 715,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after buying an additional 536,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after purchasing an additional 179,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.79. 4,978,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,919,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $34.52 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

