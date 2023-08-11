KCM Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,889 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CL traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,862,717. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.49.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.