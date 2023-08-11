KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.48.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $123.68. 828,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,711. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

