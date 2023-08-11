KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.01 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 49,462 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,629,000 after acquiring an additional 380,241 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 19,023,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,115,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

