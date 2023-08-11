KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 300.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SCHX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. 951,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,957. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average is $49.57. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $54.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

