KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after acquiring an additional 825,816 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VUG traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $280.42. The stock had a trading volume of 533,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,607. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

