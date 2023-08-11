KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,125,960 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $547.28. 1,156,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,413. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $532.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $547.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

