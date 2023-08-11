KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 58,209 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after buying an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

MMM stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,202,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.