KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 23.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,012 shares of company stock worth $2,366,598 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $214.02. The company had a trading volume of 608,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.50 and its 200-day moving average is $227.69. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

