KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.60. The company had a trading volume of 426,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,023. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $194.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,464,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

