KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.0% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $24,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,176,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,102,000 after purchasing an additional 109,491 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 275,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,059,000 after buying an additional 78,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,452,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.94. 183,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.50 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

