KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 225.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,352 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. True Capital Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,508,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,124,251. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.32 and a 200 day moving average of $180.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

