KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.8% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $44,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $250.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,350. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.35 and its 200-day moving average is $222.09. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

