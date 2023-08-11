KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.16. 3,468,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430,716. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $307.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Oracle from $113.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.37.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

