KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Clorox worth $14,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clorox by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after acquiring an additional 298,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.
Clorox Stock Performance
Shares of CLX traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.50. The stock had a trading volume of 868,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.01. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.29.
Clorox Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 396.64%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.
Clorox Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
