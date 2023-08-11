KDA Group (CVE:KDA) Trading Down 62.5%

Shares of KDA Group Inc. (CVE:KDA – Get Free Report) were down 62.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 149,147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 250% from the average daily volume of 42,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

KDA Group Trading Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,627.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

KDA Group Company Profile

KDA Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to pharmacies and pharmaceutical companies in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Pharmacy Services, Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Technology. It provides pharmacy staff replacement services, professional and continued medical training services, pharmacy re-engineering services, and pharmaceutical training services.

