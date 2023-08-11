KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $16.70

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.70, but opened at $16.08. KE shares last traded at $16.20, with a volume of 1,391,990 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEKE shares. TheStreet cut KE from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. New Street Research started coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.33.

KE Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KE by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356,352 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of KE by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 31,228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183,069 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KE by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in KE by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,496,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,802 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

