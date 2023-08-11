Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $76.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.29. 4,353,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,988. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $63.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 27,315 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $714,287.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,222,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

