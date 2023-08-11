Kenneth Patrick Lorton Sells 10,000 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,763.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Schrödinger Trading Down 4.0 %

SDGR stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schrödinger

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

