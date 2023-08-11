KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Celanese in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.36 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $126.95 on Friday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 588.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

